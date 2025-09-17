Man pleads guilty to federal charges for setting fires at 2 Minnesota mosques

A man who set fires at two mosques in Minnesota in 2023 has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Jackie Rahm Little, 38, admitted Wednesday to one count of arson and one count of damage to religious property. The incidents occurred…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.