House turns back effort to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar over remarks about Charlie Kirk
The House declined late Wednesday to punish one of its own over commentary in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The 214-213 roll call shelved a resolution from GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina to censure Democratic Rep. Ilhan…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2025 at 8:33 PM
The Brewers face the Angels in game two of their series at Am Fam Field – The Cubs clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2020, knocking off the Pirates 8-4 in Pittsburgh today. That’s the 4th straight win for […]
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 9-7 Thru 9-13
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2025 at 6:18 PM
SHERIFF ROY TORGERSON REPORTS THE FOLLOWING ONGOING ACTIVITIES FOR THE YEAR AND NARRATIVE EXCERPTS FROM THE WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 13, 2025. 9/7 A motorcycle versus deer crash occurred on Pisgah Road in the […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/16
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2025 at 4:18 PM
Girls Volleyball Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 1 Brookwood 3 Wonewoc-Center 2 (Calista Zimmerman 16kills for Brookwood) Cashton 3 Necedah 0 Royall 3 Bangor 1 Sparta 3 Tomah 0 Waupaca 3 Wisconsin Dells 0 Reedsburg 3 Portage 2 (Aubrey Matthews 37assists for […]
Hillsboro Volleyball Picks Up 1st Bluff Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2025 at 4:18 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team picked up their first conference win of the season rallying past New Lisbon 3-1. The Rockets blasted off in set one winning 25-22 but Hillsboro took the next 3 sets 25-12, 25-22, and 25-17.Lauren Woirol and […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-17-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2025 at 3:50 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Rep. Francesca Hong joins growing Democrat field in governor’s race (MADISON) Another Democrat enters the governor’s race. Madison State Representative Francesca Hong announced her candidacy Wednesday morning. A member of the […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Packers start preparing today for Sunday’s road game at Cleveland – wideout Christian Watson is drawing closer to returning to the Packers roster – rookie Anthony Belton is off to a good start after filling in at right tackle […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers opened their series with the Angels, pulling out a dominating 9-2 win and dropping their Magic Number to 7 to clinch the NL Central – Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed underwent surgery yesterday – Green Bay native Cordell […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
St. Lous grocery chain to buy Festival Foods (DEPERE) A Wisconsin supermarket chain will have new ownership. The latest consolidation in the industry will have St. Louis based Schnucks Markets buying 100% of the shares of DePere based Skogen’s […]
