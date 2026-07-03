Madison Death Studio opens on Atwood Avenue
Meghan Allynn Johnson is hoping to shift the conversation around grief and dying. She’s opened the Madison Death Studio as a space for community, support and resources around death.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 3, 2026 at 9:15 PM
A state football championship could be decided in a boardroom, rather than a football field; plus, the Brewers get ready for three in the desert against the Diamondbacks,
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WisDOT urges driver safety for holiday weekend (UNDATED) Stay safe as you travel Wisconsin this 4th of July weekend. Triple A projects more than 1.4 million Wisconsinites could hit the road The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) urges […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 3, 2026 at 9:39 AM
The Brewers lose to the Reds, and Wisconsin’s new AD settles into the job.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 2, 2026 at 7:05 PM
ICE won’t follow Milwaukee ordinance banning masks (MILWAUKEE) Federal agents intend to keep wearing masks while operating in Milwaukee. Immigration agents have made numerous arrests in Milwaukee and ICE says it won’t be obeying an […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 2, 2026 at 4:12 PM
The Brewers win, and the USA advances into the Round of 16 at the World Cup.
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Lynn, Gary L. Age 84 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2026 at 2:13 PM
Gary L. Lynn, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Friday, November 14, 2025. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Cottonville Cemetery. A celebration of life/luncheon will be held at the Moundview Golf […]
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Schwarz, Patricia M. “Patty” Age 83 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2026 at 2:13 PM
Patricia M. “Patty” Schwarz, age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home […]
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Schweiger, Frederic “Fred” Age 93 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2026 at 2:11 PM
Frederic “Fred” Schweiger, a man who lived his life committed to Faith, Family, Friends and Country, passed away on June 4, 2026, at the age of 93 with his daughter, Sue, by his side. Born on August 3, 1932, to Frederick Hugh and […]
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WRN Daily: Advice for pet owners to get through 4th of July fireworks
by bhague@wrn.com on July 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Independence Day fireworks are fun for some folks, but less so for our furry friends. Animal shelters typically see a 30 to 60 percent spike in lost pets between July 4th and 6th, with July 5th generally recognized as their busiest intake day of the […]
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