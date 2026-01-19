Judge refuses to block new DHS policy limiting Congress members' access to ICE facilities
A federal judge has refused to temporarily block the Trump administration from enforcing a new policy requiring members of Congress to give a week’s notice before they can visit immigration detention facilities. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb concluded that the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 19, 2026 at 9:02 PM
The Bucks ended their 3-game slide, edging the Hawks in Atlanta – Giannis Antetokounmpo was named an all-star starter today – Wisconsin’s John Blackwell was named Big Ten Co Player of the Week – Marquette plays host to […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM
One dead, one injured in weekend shooting (SHEBOYGAN) One person is killed in a weekend shooting in Sheboygan. Police responding to the report of a shooting Saturday night found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds inside a […]
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2026 at 6:03 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 57 Adams-Friendship 56 Berlin 81 Wautoma 63 Westfield 72 Wisconsin Dells 65 Bangor 71 Hillsboro 43 Cashton 44 Necedah 25 Brookwood 66 New Lisbon 56 Royall 54 Wonewoc-Center 28 Altoona 63 Tomah 57 Waupaca 53 Wautoma 35 […]
Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Application Period OpenThrough February 23
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2026 at 6:03 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection(DATCP) invites Wisconsin meat processors to apply for the Meat Processor InfrastructureGrant through February 23, 2026. The meat processor grant program aims to grow […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 19, 2026 at 12:07 PM
The Titletown Report has concluded for the 2025-26 season. Thank you for choosing to get some of your Packers news from us. We hope you’ll be back with us against next season.
WRN Daily: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the annual State of Wisconsin Tribute & Ceremony. Held in the State Capitol […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s MLK Day Celebration in Capitol rotunda today (MADISON) Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the […]
WRN Daily: with WisconsinEye gone, concerns over transparency at Wisconsin Capitol
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There are arguments over transparency at the Wisconsin Capitol since WisconsinEye, which is similar to C-SPAN, went offline in December, lacking funding to continue operations. Beloit Democrat, Representative Clinton Anderson says he and his […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 19, 2026 at 12:01 PM
The NFL’s Championship games are set after New England and Los Angeles earned wins on Sunday – Matt LaFleur has a deal in place to keep him as the head coach of the Packers beyond 2026 and GM Brian Gutekunst and Director of Football […]
