Judge dismisses Louisville police reform proposal with the US Department of Justice
A federal judge in Kentucky has dismissed Louisville’s proposed settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The agreement, called a consent decree, was meant to trigger police reforms. But the Department of Justice withdrew its support for those proposed reforms…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Roll the dice at Mile Bluff’s “Flappers & Fedoras: A Casino Night Gala”
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2026 at 5:39 PM
Step back into the glitz and glamour of the 1920s while supporting Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s mission to support local healthcare. Join the foundation for Flappers & Fedoras: A Casino Night Gala on Saturday, […]
-
Murray, Douglas D. Age 84 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2026 at 2:49 PM
Douglas D. Murray, 84 of Tomah and formerly of Kendall, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the Serenity House surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, 11:00 AM at Good […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 2, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee police receive 75 shots-fired reports within first 15 minutes of 2026 (MILWAUKEE) The number of Milwaukeeans ringing in the new year with gunfire increased after midnight Thursday. WISN-TV reports that Milwaukee police dispatchers received […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Vos: voters may have chance to roll back Evers partial veto (MADISON) Wisconsin voters may have the opportunity next fall to roll back a partial veto by Governor Tony Evers. The Democratic Governor’s partial budget veto committed the state to […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on January 2, 2026 at 11:24 AM
Packers start Clayton Tune at quarterback in season finale against Vikings, college football championship semi-finals set as Indiana, Ole Miss and Oregon advance yesterday.
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on January 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM
The Packers close out the regular season at Minnesota on Sunday and they’re hoping to get their defense on track after a miserable performance in a loss to Baltimore.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Mitchell Airport canine featured in TSA calendar (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport K-9 is getting some national attention. Rony, a five-year-old German Shepherd, has been featured in the Transportation Security […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on January 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM
JJ Engabare called out some of his teammates when he addressed the team after the loss to Baltimore. Did Matt LaFleur also see some guys didn’t leave it all on the field?
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/30
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2025 at 8:15 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 58 Adams-Friendship 39 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points) Tomah 72 Rice Lake 47 De Soto 74 Wonewoc-Center 37 Cashton 65 Independence/Gilmanton 58 Onalaska Luther 87 Ripon 61 Berlin 67 Owen-Withee 41 Wilmont Union 60 Wisconsin […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.