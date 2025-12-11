Joel Brennan, former top Evers aide, joins crowded 2026 Wisconsin governor race

A former top official in Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is running to succeed the two-term Democrat. Joel Brennan launched his campaign Thursday, joining a crowded primary field for the 2026 election. Brennan told The Associated Press that he would…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.