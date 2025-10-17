Iowa superintendent detained by ICE falsely claimed he was a US citizen, indictment says
The former superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities say he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen who was eligible to work. A two-count indictment returned Thursday evening by a…
Drug Take Back Day is October 25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2025 at 7:27 PM
Sauk County, Wis. — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 25. Local law enforcement and community partners are working together to host 2 drug take-back events in Sauk County: Sauk Prairie Police Department from 9am […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 17, 2025 at 6:20 PM
It’s do or die for the Brewers tonight as they need to beat the Dodgers to stay alive in the NLDS – The Packers are getting ready for their Sunday road matchup at Arizona – The football Badgers host #1 Ohio State at Camp Randall […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/17
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2025 at 3:39 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Necedah 0 Cashton 3 Brookwood 1 (Reagan Muehlenkamp 20kills reached 1,000 career kills in the loss for Brookwood) Hillsboro 3 Bangor 1 Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 (Bella Lamoine 14assists 3aces for the Wolves) Mauston 3 […]
Six-Peat for Mauston Boys Cross Country
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2025 at 3:38 PM
The MHS boys Cross Country team won the 2025 SCC teamchampionship race hosted by Wisconsin Dells High School on ThursdayOctober 16th .. The Golden Eagles put on an impressive performance winningthe 2025 SCC meet by 58 points over 2nd place […]
Royall Sweeps Necedah Wins Outright SBC Volleyball Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2025 at 3:37 PM
The Royall Volleyball team claimed an outright Scenic Bluff Conference Championship by sweeping Necedah 3-0 Thursday night by scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18. The seniors shined on senior night for Royall Brian Gruen had 11kills and a pair […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee Public Schools encourages retired teachers to apply for district positions (MILWAUKEE) Retired teachers are asked to return to the classroom In Milwaukee. Milwaukee Public Schools is making the offer to retirees from any Wisconsin school […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 17, 2025 at 11:07 AM
Is this the week the Packers will activate WR Christian Watson – Who will kick for the Packers on Sunday is still up in the air
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 17, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers fell to the Dodgers 3-1 and now trail the best-of-seven NLCS 3-games to none – The ALCS is all square at 2-games apiece after a Toronto win – The Hockey Badgers salvaged a 1-1 OT tie with Minnesota State – The Packers […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 17, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Brewers fan’s costly ‘call ICE’ comment (MILWAUKEE) An interaction between an LA Dodgers fan and a Milwaukee Brewers fan at Tuesday night’s NLCS game at American Family Field has gone viral – and apparently its cost the […]
