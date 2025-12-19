Implosion takes down a nearly century-old Mississippi River bridge
Crews blew up the 94-year-old Black Hawk Bridge over the Mississippi River, making way for a modern replacement. The implosion Friday brought a dramatic end to the riveted cantilever bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin. The bridge, which was completed in…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan found guilty of obstruction, not guilty of helping undocumented immigrant evade agents (MILWAUKEE) A federal jury comes to a split verdict in the trial of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan. The […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2025 at 12:55 PM
The Packers lost to Denver and lost their defensive MVP in Micah Parsons, but QB Jordan Love said they’re still plenty confident as they face the Bears in Chicago tomorrow night – WR Christian Watson says if the Packers need to be more […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2025 at 12:53 PM
The Wisconsin Volleyball team dropped a 5-set thriller to Kentucky at the NCAA Women’s Volleyball’s Final Four semifinals in Kansas City. – The Bucks fell to the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum – The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 19, 2025 at 12:05 PM
DHS reports two pediatric respiratory illness-associated deaths (MADISON) Two children in Wisconsin have died from respiratory-associated illnesses. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric respiratory […]
Knickelbein, Rick Age 58 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2025 at 6:47 PM
A Funeral service for Rick Knickelbein, age 58, of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at New Life Assembly of God Church in Reedsburg, Wisconsin with Pastor Clark Peterson officiating. […]
Mile Bluff Welcomes Two Certified Nurse Midwives to OB Team
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2025 at 6:01 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is proud to welcome two certified nurse midwives, Lyn Wedyke and Paige Woggon, to its growing obstetrics team. Both bring unique experience, deep compassion, and a shared commitment to providing high-quality care for women […]
Juneau County Jail Roster 12-18-25
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2025 at 3:05 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2025 at 12:08 PM
The Packers listed 18 players on their injury report on Wednesday as they try to figure out who they’ll have for Saturday night’s NFC North showdown at Chicago – Coach Matt LaFleur is spending plenty of time discussing the pitfalls […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 18, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Menards’ “11% Rebate Program” at center of multi-state settlement`(UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Justice has settled a multi-state lawsuit against Menards. Attorney General Josh Kaul says part of the suit revolves around the […]
