Immigration judge denies bond for man detained by ICE after nearly dying in Iowa shooting
An immigration judge has denied bond to a man who has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since he sought police help as the victim of a near-fatal shooting in Iowa months ago. The ruling means Felipe de Jesus…
Teske, Delmer Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2025 at 8:21 PM
Delmer passed away August 25, 2025 in the Moosehaven Skilled Care at the age of 90. He was born to Gustaf and Hilda Teske on July 5, 1935 in Leduc, Alberta, Canada. Delmer married Delvera on August 14, 1957. She preceded him in death on April 19, […]
Dells Police Investigating Death in Wisconsin River
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2025 at 3:59 PM
Wisconsin Dells Police Department News Release: At approximately 11:47pm, on Wednesday, September 17th, Police and Rescue units were dispatched to the vicinity of 29 Broadway Avenue, for reports of male who fell over a railing and into the […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-18-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 18, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Mayor addresses reckless driving after crash following police pursuit kills three (MILWAUKEE) Reckless driving claims three more lives in Milwaukee. A Tuesday night police chase ended with a collision on the city’s west side. Three family […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 18, 2025 at 11:15 AM
The Packers returned to the practice field on Wednesday, getting ready for Sunday’s road game in Cleveland. The Packers feel the key to handling the Browns offense on Sunday is pressure on QB Joe Flacco
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 18, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers beat the Angels 9-2, dropping their magic number to 6. The Cubs clinched a playoff spot with a sweep of the Pirates. — The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s road game in Cleveland against the Browns […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM
New grant funding from DWD could help meet demand for skilled drivers (UNDATED) A new round of state grant funding could help meet demand for skilled drivers. The Commercial Driver Training Grant program created by the Department of Workforce […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2025 at 8:33 PM
The Brewers face the Angels in game two of their series at Am Fam Field – The Cubs clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2020, knocking off the Pirates 8-4 in Pittsburgh today. That’s the 4th straight win for […]
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 9-7 Thru 9-13
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2025 at 6:18 PM
SHERIFF ROY TORGERSON REPORTS THE FOLLOWING ONGOING ACTIVITIES FOR THE YEAR AND NARRATIVE EXCERPTS FROM THE WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 13, 2025. 9/7 A motorcycle versus deer crash occurred on Pisgah Road in the […]
