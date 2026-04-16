A look at investigations into federal officers months after immigration crackdown in Minnesota

Minnesota officials are pushing forward with investigations of federal law enforcement officers involved in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. is being sought on two counts of aggravated…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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