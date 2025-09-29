House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries exaggerated when he said President Donald Trump’s medical research cuts “effectively ended medical research” in the U.S.
“Republicans have effectively ended medical research in the United States of America.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former daycare worker found guilty of child abuse (WAUKESHA) A Waukesha County jury finds a former Waukesha daycare worker guilty of child abuse. 51-year-old Heather Miller was accused of hurting multiple toddlers in 2021 and 2022 when she worked at […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 29, 2025 at 9:08 AM
The Packers head into their bye week after a 40-40 tie with the Cowboys in Dallas – Jordan Love passed for three touchdowns, all three to Romeo Doubs and Josh Jacobs ran for 86 yards and two scores.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 29, 2025 at 9:06 AM
The Packers offense got on track, but this time the defense and special teams failed, settling for a 40-40 tie against the Cowboys in Dallas – The Brewers clinched the best record in baseball this season, the number one seed in the playoffs […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on September 29, 2025 at 8:44 AM
Oneida Nation’s Ernie Stevens, Jr. dies age 66 (ONEIDA) A nationally prominent Wisconsin Native American leader has died. The family of Ernie Stevens, Jr confirmed he died suddenly on Friday at age 66. A member of the Oneida Nation of […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Girls Volleyball Mauston 3 Ripon 0 (Bre Heller 10kills for Mauston, Kira Clemens 12digs 4aces for Mauston) Wisconsin Dells 3 Berlin 1 Cashton 3 Royall 1 Hillsboro 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Bangor 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 New Lisbon 0 (Reagan Muehlenkamp […]
-
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro to offer drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2025 at 4:39 PM
This fall, Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro is offering convenient, drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in Hillsboro, Elroy and Wonewoc to protect patients and communities against the flu. This year’s flu shot formulation will be a […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 26, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers are in Dallas on Sunday to face the Cowboys and despite injuries, they’re looking for improved play on the offensive line and more production from their ground attack.
-
Kendall Woman Being Charged with Embezzlement of Elroy Bank
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2025 at 4:06 PM
Sandra Campfield, 67, Kendall, Wisconsin, is charged with embezzlement by a bank employee. The indictment alleges that between September 2012 and December 2024, Campfield worked at a bank in Elroy, Wisconsin, embezzled money from the certificate of […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-25-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2025 at 2:01 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.