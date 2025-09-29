Endangered whooping crane dies of avian flu at Wisconsin wildlife refuge

An endangered whooping crane the International Crane Foundation was planning to release into the wilds of Wisconsin this fall has died of avian flu. The Baraboo-based foundation announced Monday that the female crane, named Ducky, died on Thursday after becoming…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







