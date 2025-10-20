“Hardest hit” can mean many things, but the data shows Florida as one of the most affected states by the expiring enhanced ACA credits, because of the state’s high share of ACA enrollees who use them.
Florida will be the “hardest hit” state in the country if enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expire.
Steen, Daniel Charles Age 81 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2025 at 2:48 PM
Daniel Charles Steen, age 81, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at the St. […]
Stevens, Gloria J. Age 83 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2025 at 2:46 PM
Gloria J. Stevens, age 83, of Adams, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025. She was born on July 29, 1942, in Arkdale, WI, at the home of her cherished grandparents, the daughter of Norman and Esther (Sparby) Thrasher. Gloria attended many […]
McFarlane, Roberta L. Age 60 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2025 at 2:42 PM
Roberta L. (Nelson) McFarlane, age 60, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Assembly of God Church in Adams, Wisconsin, with Pastor Mark […]
Sellhausen, Earle G. Age 83 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2025 at 2:38 PM
Earle G. Sellhausen Sr., age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Grand Marsh Community Center. Pastor Randal […]
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on October 20, 2025 at 2:38 PM
Football Cashton 45 Royall 0 Brookwood 48 Necedah 0 Ithaca 35 New Lisbon 6 Bangor 53 Hillsboro 15 Ripon 35 Adams-Friendship 0 Berlin 44 Wautoma 3 Nekoosa 44 Mauston 12 Waupun 68 Wisconsin Dells 35 Reedsburg 51 Tomah 19 Volleyball Mauston 2 […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 20, 2025 at 10:57 AM
The Packers captured their first road win of the season – Josh Jacobs scored a pair of touchdowns and did it while playing injured – Micah Parsons had his first three-sack game of his career.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 20, 2025 at 10:54 AM
The Packers earned their first road win of the season, 27-23 at Arizona – The football Badgers losing streak has reached 5-games, falling to #1 Ohio State – The Badger women’s volleyball team dropped a 4-set match to USC
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 20, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Thousands take to the streets of Wisconsin cities for “No Kings 2” (UNDATED) Thousands of Wisconsinites took part in a second round of nationwide “No Kings” protests on Saturday. Organizers say President Trump’s actions […]
Drug Take Back Day is October 25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2025 at 7:27 PM
Sauk County, Wis. — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 25. Local law enforcement and community partners are working together to host 2 drug take-back events in Sauk County: Sauk Prairie Police Department from 9am […]
