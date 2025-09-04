Gun store owner says shooter who killed 2 schoolchildren showed no warning signs before attack
The shooter who killed two children and injured 21 others at a Minneapolis church was seen on video visiting a gun shop the weekend before the attack. The video shows Robin Westman spent about 40 minutes examining guns and bought…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 8:16 PM
The Brewers and Phillies are wrapping up their 3-game series in Milwaukee this afternoon – The NFL season kicks off tonight in Philadelphia – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s matchup with Detroit – The WIAA […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Four men convicted in D’Vontaye Mitchell death sentenced, none will serve prison time (MILWAUKEE) Four men convicted in the death of a man outside a Milwaukee hotel will serve no prison time. D’Vontaye Mitchell died in June of last year […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Packers are getting ready for the Detroit Lions but may have to play without a couple of starters – Micah Parsons is getting all the pub, but the Packers will have to deal with Lions pass rushing defensive end Aiden Hutchinson
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The NFL Regular season kicks off tonight with the Eagles playing host to the Cowboys – The Packers are optimistic about newcomer Micah Parsons playing in their Sunday opener against Detroit – The Brewers beat the Phillies 6-3 to even […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Senate Committee hears testimony on Bradyn’s Law (MADISON) At the Capitol, a Senate Committee heard testimony in support of “Bradyn’s Law”, which would increase the punishment for those convicted of sextortion. Brittney Bird […]
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 8-24 thru 8-31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
8/24 The sheriff’s office responded to a disorderly conduct call in the Town of Franklin. The suspect was no longer at the residence but was later contacted and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery. […]
Mauston Volleyball Splits Matches in Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday evening, downing Melrose-Mindoro 2-0 but falling to Reedsburg 0-2. Mauston got off to a fast start against Melrose-Mindoro scoring the first 8 points of the game before taking […]
Free Health Screenings with free healthy breakfast to be held in Wonewoc September 23rd
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 3:35 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is offering free health screenings as part of their commitment to community health. The screenings will take place at the Wonewoc Public Library between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Appointments are required. […]
Juneau County Sheriff’s Report 9-3-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 2:05 PM
