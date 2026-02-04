Government lawyer yanked from immigration detail in Minnesota after telling judge 'this job sucks'
Juneau County Arrest Summary 2-4-26
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 8:56 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man arrested after pursuits, stealing Wauwatosa squad car and injuring police officers (BROOKFIELD) A man who led police on several Milwaukee-area vehicle pursuits is in custody. Wauwatosa police say the 26-year-old man driving a white minivan was […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/3
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 6:17 PM
Girls Basketball Bangor 53 Royall 44 Mauston 72 La Crosse Logan 28 Brookwood 53 New Lisbon 36 Cashton 47 Necedah 19 Hillsboro 63 Wonewoc-Center 52 Westfield 64 Adams-Friendship 56 Berlin 46 Omro 43 Highland 62 Highland 44 West Salem 62 Tomah 40 […]
Mauston Girls Roll Over Logan on Parents Night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 6:16 PM
The Lady Golden Eagles honored and thanked their parents in a pre-game ceremony on parents night Tuesday night as they hosted the Logan Rangers and also headed back to the winning side of town as they went home with a 72-28 victory. The Lady Golden […]
Bangor Holds Off Royall to Get Closer to 12th Straight Girls SBC Title
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 6:15 PM
The Royall Panther girls basketball could not overcome turnovers and missed free throws in a 53-44 loss to Bangor Tuesday night. Bangor never trailed in the victory and led by as many as 10points multiple times only to see Royall come back […]
Juneau County HD to Host Community Conversation Sessions Next Week
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 5:29 PM
This next week, Juneau County Health Department will be hosting 1-hour community conversations to learn more about access to healthy food needs found in the Community Health Assessment survey. Your voice can help spark meaningful change. We hope […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Increased law enforcement on snowmobile trails this weekend (UNDATED) Increased law enforcement will be on Wisconsin snowmobile trails this weekend. Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens will be patrolling Friday through Sunday during […]
WRN Daily: Finance Committee votes to end Evers’ controversial “400-year” K-12...
by Bob Hague on February 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
At the Capitol on Tuesday, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee votes along partisan lines to roll back a controversial budget veto by Governor Tony Evers. The so-called 400-year veto Evers made to the 2023-25 state budget provides an […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 4, 2026 at 12:04 PM
The Bucks ended their 5-game losing streak, routing the Bulls 131-115 – Packers coach Matt LaFleur was in Phoenix on Tuesday as his younger brother Mike was officially introduced as the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals – Opening […]
