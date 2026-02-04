Florida said it would start offering driver’s license exams in English only in order to make the roads safer. No studies show a clear connection between road safety and English proficiency. Experts say the shift could lead to more unlicensed drivers.
Fact-check: Florida’s English-only drivers license exams
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man arrested after pursuits, stealing Wauwatosa squad car and injuring police officers (BROOKFIELD) A man who led police on several Milwaukee-area vehicle pursuits is in custody. Wauwatosa police say the 26-year-old man driving a white minivan was […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Increased law enforcement on snowmobile trails this weekend (UNDATED) Increased law enforcement will be on Wisconsin snowmobile trails this weekend. Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens will be patrolling Friday through Sunday during […]
WRN Daily: Finance Committee votes to end Evers’ controversial “400-year” K-12...
by Bob Hague on February 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
At the Capitol on Tuesday, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee votes along partisan lines to roll back a controversial budget veto by Governor Tony Evers. The so-called 400-year veto Evers made to the 2023-25 state budget provides an […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 4, 2026 at 12:04 PM
The Bucks ended their 5-game losing streak, routing the Bulls 131-115 – Packers coach Matt LaFleur was in Phoenix on Tuesday as his younger brother Mike was officially introduced as the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals – Opening […]
Terrace Heights annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 8:43 PM
Back by popular demand, Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston is thrilled to host its annual Valentine’s BINGO event once again! The public is welcome to come join the tenants at Terrace Heights on Tuesday, February 10, starting at 2 […]
FORMER WARRENS COUPLE SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR CHILD SEX CRIMES
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 8:41 PM
Megan M. Schmitz, 40, was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison byMonroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe, and Justin D. Lake, 45, wassentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Todd Ziegler for their perpetration of child sexcrimes, announced […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 2-3-26
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 8:40 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/2
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 5:16 PM
Boys Basketball Wonewoc-Center 90 Coulee Christian 61 G-E-T 77 Bangor 39 Ithaca 74 Necedah 53 Hillsboro 69 La Farge 36 (Miles Ravenscroft 25points 12rebounds 6assists, David Johnson 10points 22rebounds for Hillsboro) Berlin 85 Omro 72 Portage 74 […]
Thellefsen, Landsinger Lead Wolves to 7th Win of Season
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2026 at 5:15 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves used a high scoring 2nd half to bury Coulee Christian 90-61 Monday night. The Wolves scored 51 points in the 2nd half alone. The Wolves had 4 players in double figures led by Cam Thellefsen 31points, Tatyn […]
