Gov. Tim Walz says he doesn't know what future holds for him after abandoning reelection bid

The political fortunes of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were looking bright in the summer of 2024, when Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate. He was seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party. But Walz, under fire…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.