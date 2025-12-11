GOP lawmakers have argued that the Affordable Care Act fueled health care industry consolidation, leading to higher prices and pushing more doctors to sell their private practices. Industry experts say the law is not the trend's primary cause.
Obamacare is not key driver of health care consolidation
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2025 at 6:45 PM
The Bucks return to action tonight, playing host to Boston at Fiserv Forum. – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s game at Denver. RB Josh Jacobs sat out for the second straight (knee). – The […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former DNR Secretary George Meyer dies (MADISON) A former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary has died. George Meyer served as DNR Secretary from 1993 to 2001. His 30-year career with the agency included negotiations to establish […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 11, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Democratic lawmakers reintroduce paid family and medical leave legislation (UNDATED) At the Capitol, Democrats reintroduce legislation to establish paid family and medical leave for all workers in Wisconsin. Madison Representative Francesca Hong […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2025 at 11:59 AM
The Packers offensive line will get their stiffest challenge of the season when they face Denver on Sunday – Packers QB Jordan Love isn’t at the top of the list, but he is in the NFL MVP conversation
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2025 at 11:55 AM
The Badger men’s basketball team was blown out in Nebraska 90-60 on Wednesday night – Badger football WR Trech Kekahuna is now the 8th player to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal once it opens next month – The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 10, 2025 at 12:05 PM
State Journal: Madison Metro faces $5.8 million budget shortfall (MADISON) Covering a budget shortfall for Madison Metro. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the city’s bus system is $5.8 million in the red, a shortfall that’s […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2025 at 11:52 AM
The Packers are back on the practice field today, getting ready for Sunday’s game at Denver – Keisean Nixon went freelancing on the Packers final defensive play and they’re glad he did – What a story Bo Melton has been this […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2025 at 11:50 AM
The Basketball Badgers return to Big Ten action, facing Nebraska in Lincoln tonight – The Badger women host San Diego later this morning in Madison – Brewers second baseman Brice Turang will play for Team USA in the World Baseball […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs Bradyn’s Law creating criminal penalties for sextortion (WESTON) Surrounded by family, community members and lawmakers, Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed legislation creating criminal penalties for those who extort intimate […]
