From KFF Health News: If the lawsuit is successful, makers of supplements and cosmetic creams, pills, sprays and herbals wouldn't have to prove their products do what they claim to do. Instead, the government would have to prove that they don’t.
MAHA lawsuit could upend FTC health claims regulation
Source: Politifacts.com
Royall School Board 8-25 Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 7:52 PM
City of Mauston Meetings 8-26
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 7:51 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 25, 2025 at 7:16 PM
The football Badgers kick off their season this Thursday night in Madison – The Packers continue to work on their roster, which has to be cut to 53 players by Tuesday. Has Taylor Elgersma done enough to win a spot on the practice […]
Local Prep Football Scores from Thursday & Friday
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 5:20 PM
Thursday Portage 63 Wisconsin Dells 27 Melrose-Mindoro 21 Bangor 20 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33 Cashton 21 North Crawford 42 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6 (8-Man Football) Friday St. Croix Central 36 Mauston 6 Clear Lake 28 Royall 8 Waupun 50 Pardeeville 26 […]
2025 HS Football Previews – New Lisbon Rockets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 5:09 PM
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report August 17th Thru August 23rd
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 4:51 PM
8/17 A deputy responded to a business on State Highway 56 after receiving report of battery. Upon the deputy’s arrival, the alleged victim indicated they did not wish to pursue any charges. […]
Next Steps for Change is thrilled to announce its first annual fundraising event, Next...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 4:48 PM
Night Out, taking place on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Capella Weddings & Events in LaCrosse.This one-of-a-kind, adults-only evening invites the community to come together for a fun,costumed, movie-themed celebration. Dress up as your favorite […]
Former Dells Man Arrested in South Carolina for Child Sexual Assault
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 4:47 PM
In late 2024, Wisconsin Dells Law Enforcement began an investigation into a child sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2012. As a result of the investigation, on June 4th, 2025, charges of 1st Degree Sexual of a Child were filed against Jeremy […]
Hora, Robert J. Age 91 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 2:19 PM
Robert J. Hora, age 91 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at Emplify by Gundersen Hospital in Hillsboro, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Hillsboro, the son of Joe and […]
