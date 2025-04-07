Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led 2020 election probe agrees to surrender law license
A former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who spread election conspiracies and led an investigation into President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election has agreed to surrender his law license for three years to settle allegations he violated multiple rules…
Gov. Evers: Statement on Suing the Trump Administration to Stop Cuts to Wisconsin Museums...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2025 at 6:51 PM
UW-Stevens Point natural history museum funding at risk due to cuts by Trump and Musk MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit suing the Trump Administration for cutting funding for libraries and museums […]
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2025 at 3:53 PM
Baseball Gibraltar/Washington Island 12 Adams-Friendship 2 Ithaca 10 Cashton 0 Lakeside Lutheran 10 Adams-Friendship 4 Reedsburg 8 Wisconsin Dells 4 Barneveld 11 Necedah 0 New Richmond 11 Adams-Friendship 1 Marshfield 6 Tomah 0 Hillsboro 6 La Farge […]
Royall Struggles in Baseball Loss to Pittsville
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2025 at 3:50 PM
The Royall Panthers lost their 2nd straight game to open up their season falling 11-3 to #3 Pittsville in baseball action Friday night. Royall took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Garrett Dragon but it was all Pittsville from […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Describing loaded gun at school as “inappropriate item” leads to criticism from school’s students and their parents (MILWAUKEE) Controversy over how Milwaukee Public Schools addressed a loaded gun. A 13-year-old girl accused […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 7, 2025 at 11:03 AM
U-Conn returned to the winners circle in Women’s College Hoops – Florida and Houston battle for the men’s crown tonight – The Bucks won their fourth straight – The Brewers wrap up their homestand with a 8-2 […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 7, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Hundreds of ‘Hands Off’ rallies for those fed up with Musk and Trump (MADISON) Saturday was “Hands Off” day in Wisconsin and across the nation, For those angry at President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Thousands converged on […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/3
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2025 at 5:06 PM
Baseball Brookwood 7 Mauston 2 Reedsburg 9 Tomah 6 Riverdale 17 Cashton 0 Portage 6 Westfield 1 Sauk Prairie 5 Wisconsin Dells 1 Weston 2 De Soto 0 Westby 9 Royall 5 Bangor 5 Onalaska Luther 3 Softball Brookwood 29 Mauston 0 Reedsburg 9 […]
Wang’s Strong Game Lifts Brookwood over Mauston in Baseball Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2025 at 5:04 PM
The Brookwood Falcons used a strong 2nd inning to push by Mauston in non-conference baseball action Thursday evening by a final score of 7-2. Brookwood scored 4 runs in the 2nd to seize control of the game. Doug Wildes walked with the […]
Hammond, Douglas A. Age 83 of White Creek
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2025 at 3:14 PM
Douglas A. Hammond, 83, of White Creek, passed away at his home on March 29th, 2025. Doug was surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Doug was born March 27th , 1942 at the family home in White Creek, WI to Kermit (Casey) […]
