Democratic-led cities and states push back on threats to cut US school funding over DEI
Some Democratic-led states and cities are pushing back on a Trump administration threat to cut education funding over diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, creating a standoff that could test how far the White House is willing to go to press…
2 Arrested In Adams County for Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2025 at 4:58 PM
On Saturday, April 5, 2025, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an equipment violation on County Highway A, east of State Highway 13 in the Adams County Town of Easton. During the traffic […]
2 Killed in Motorcycle Accident Near Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2025 at 4:56 PM
On April 6, 2025, just after 5:00pm, the Monroe County Communications Center was informed of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on State Highway 33 near County Highway X in the Town of Portland. During the initial […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Mother and uncle charged in fatal shooting of six-year-old boy (MILWAUKEE) The mother and uncle of a six-year-old Milwaukee boy are charged in his fatal shooting. Daquell Collins died the night of April 1st at a home on the city’s northwest […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 8, 2025 at 10:48 AM
The Florida Gators are crowned NCAA Men’s basketball champs – The Bucks welcome back Bobby Portis to their lineup as they host Minnesota tonight – The Brewers acquired some pitching help from the Red Sox
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Step into Wisconsin history this summer (UNDATED) You can step into Wisconsin history this summer. Wisconsin Historical Society Statewide Services Coordinator Mallory Hanson says the History Maker’s tour brings history directly to local […]
Gov. Evers: Statement on Suing the Trump Administration to Stop Cuts to Wisconsin Museums...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2025 at 6:51 PM
UW-Stevens Point natural history museum funding at risk due to cuts by Trump and Musk MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit suing the Trump Administration for cutting funding for libraries and museums […]
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2025 at 3:53 PM
Baseball Gibraltar/Washington Island 12 Adams-Friendship 2 Ithaca 10 Cashton 0 Lakeside Lutheran 10 Adams-Friendship 4 Reedsburg 8 Wisconsin Dells 4 Barneveld 11 Necedah 0 New Richmond 11 Adams-Friendship 1 Marshfield 6 Tomah 0 Hillsboro 6 La Farge […]
Royall Struggles in Baseball Loss to Pittsville
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2025 at 3:50 PM
The Royall Panthers lost their 2nd straight game to open up their season falling 11-3 to #3 Pittsville in baseball action Friday night. Royall took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Garrett Dragon but it was all Pittsville from […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 7, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Hundreds of ‘Hands Off’ rallies for those fed up with Musk and Trump (MADISON) Saturday was “Hands Off” day in Wisconsin and across the nation, For those angry at President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Thousands converged on […]
