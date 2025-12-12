Former Trump aides set to appear in Wisconsin over 2020 election fraud charges
Two former attorneys and an aide who all worked on President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Wisconsin on felony forgery charges related to a fake elector scheme. The Wisconsin case is moving…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores From Friday 12/12
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2025 at 5:54 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 74 Wonewoc-Center 50 (Miles Ravenscroft 16points for Hillsboro/Cam Thellefsen 23points for Wonewoc-Center) Mauston 78 Wautoma 53 (Jase Navis 20points to lead Mauston) Royall 52 Necedah 31 (Trey Wildes 24points to Lead […]
Mauston Golden Eagles Girls Basketball Slugs Past Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2025 at 5:53 PM
The Lady Eagles played the second game of a back to back against a physical Reedsburg Beavers team and finished the game, and the week with back to back victories, beating the Beavers by a score of 48-37. With some starters in early foul […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/11
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2025 at 5:25 PM
Boys Basketball Reedsburg 55 Mauston 50 Tomah 71 Onalaska Luther 62 Berlin 74 Markesan 45 Royall 65 New Lisbon 31 Girls Basketball Royall 44 New Lisbon 30 Cashton 63 Wonewoc-Center 28 Bangor 35 Necedah 19 Hillsboro 61 Brookwood 52 Mauston 83 […]
DHS reiterates recommendations for newborn hepatitis B vaccinations
by bhague@wrn.com on December 12, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Despite a change from a federal advisory panel, Wisconsin health officials recommend all newborns should be vaccinated against hepatitis B. “DHS continues to recommend that all newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Cudahy School District employee arrested following sexual assault report (CUDAHY) An employee of a Milwaukee-area school district employee is arrested following a report of sexual assault. The 28-year-old Milwaukee man who works for the Cudahy […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:10 PM
The Packers face the Bronco’s in Denver on Sunday but they’re not sure if they’ll have RB Josh Jacobs, who missed practice for a second straight day – What makes Denver the best defense in the league when it compares to […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:07 PM
The Bucks ended a 2-game slide, knocking off the Boston Celtics 116-101 at Fiserv Forum – Josh Jacobs missed practice for a second straight day as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s matchup in Denver against the Broncos – Week 15 of […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 12, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Jurors selected for Judge Dugan trial to start Monday (MILWAUKEE) A jury is seated for the federal court trial of a Milwaukee County judge beginning Monday. Nine men and five women will hear the case against Judge Hannah Duggan, who’s accused […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2025 at 6:45 PM
The Bucks return to action tonight, playing host to Boston at Fiserv Forum. – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s game at Denver. RB Josh Jacobs sat out for the second straight (knee). – The […]
