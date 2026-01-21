Former Iowa superintendent expected to plead guilty to falsely claiming US citizenship
Former Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts is set to appear before a federal judge and is expected to plead guilty to charges of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and illegally possessing firearms. Roberts is originally from Guyana and initially pleaded not…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man accused of killing wife at Milwaukee motel (MILWAUKEE) A man is accused of killing his wife at a Milwaukee motel. 29-year-old Lance White is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 29-year-old Alicia Machnik last week at […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Dems charge Republican authored bill to regulate data centers isn’t serious (MADISON) Legislation to regulate data centers in Wisconsin is advancing at the Capitol. Data centers projects are a source of concern for residents around the state. […]
WRN Daily: Republican authored bill regulating data centers clears Assembly
by Bob Hague on January 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Legislation to regulate data centers in Wisconsin is advancing at the Capitol. Data centers projects are a source of concern for residents around the state. A Republican authored bill which passed the state Assembly on Tuesday could address those, […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 21, 2026 at 12:01 PM
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is searching for Jeff Hafley’s replacement at Defensive Coordinator – The Green & Gold parted company with defensive back Trevon Diggs – Baseball’s 2026 Hall of Fame Class was revealed and […]
New Pastor at Saint Patricks Church in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2026 at 8:07 PM
IT’S OFFICIAL! The Most Reverend Gerard W. Battersby, D.D., Bishop of La Crosse, made the following announcement today! “The Reverend Todd A. Mlsna, Parochial Administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Mauston, is appointed Pastor, effective […]
Police Standoff at Tomah Kwik Trip Ends Peacefully
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2026 at 5:41 PM
At approximately 7:37 a.m. on January 20, 2026, the Monroe County Communications Center received a call from a suicidal subject who was located inside a semi-truck parked behind Kwik Trip North (310 E McCoy Blvd). Officers from the Tomah Police […]
Rydmark, James Joseph Age 60 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2026 at 4:24 PM
James Joseph Rydmark, known affectionately as Jim to his friends and family, passed away at the age of 60 on January 17, 2026, surrounded by family and friends. Born on August 26, 1965, in Bloomington, Minnesota as a young child he moved to Hustler, […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1-19
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2026 at 4:23 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 56 Westby 53 La Farge 56 Necedah 52 (Luke Murphy 19points for Necedah) New Lisbon 82 Coulee Christian 33 Bangor 84 Cashton 54 Highland 89 Weston 59 Wisconsin Dells 53 River Valley 42 Girls Basketball Riverdale 70 […]
Royall Hangs on For Big Non-Conference Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2026 at 4:22 PM
The Royall Panthers boys basketball team survived a late game rally by Westby to hang on for a 56-53 victory. Royall led 42-31 in the 2nd half but Westby rallied and got within 54-53 before Braxton Board hit a pair of clutch free throws for […]
