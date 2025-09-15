Focus on school zone safety
-
Focus on school zone safety
by bhague@wrn.com on September 16, 2025 at 8:45 AM
With students across Wisconsin back in class, it’s time to focus on school zone safety. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with Waunakee Police Lt. Matt Plendl about what drivers, parents and students need to keep in mind to keep everyone safe. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 16, 2025 at 8:27 AM
Residents of three SE Wisconsin counties should apply now for FEMA flood aid (UNDATED) Southeast Wisconsin residents should register now for federal assistance with flood damage. Many Wisconsinites were affected by devastating floods last month. If […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 15, 2025 at 6:15 PM
The Brewers are off today after taking 2 of 3 from the Cardinals. They’re 2-games up on the Phillies for the best record in the league and 5 1/2 up on the Cubs for the Central Division title. — The Packers held a short […]
-
Motorcycle Accident vs Deer in Rural Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 6:06 PM
On Sunday morning, September 7, 2025, at approximately 9:30 AM, a motorcycle crash occurred on State Highway 131, near Pisgah Road, rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown. Janice Marie Lilletvedt, age 75, of Pewaukee, WI was operating a 2024 […]
-
First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Juneau County This Year
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 6:05 PM
Local health officials are advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites as they announce the first person confirmed to have West Nile virus (WNV) illness in a resident of Juneau County. WNV activity has […]
-
Tyne, Jeffrey W. Age 58 of Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 5:50 PM
Jeffrey W. Tyne, age 58, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
-
83 Year Old Tomah Man Arrested for 6th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 2:55 PM
Dennis A Malone, 83 years of age, from Tomah, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin StatePatrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.A trooper was dispatched along with an ambulance for a report of a driver with […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-15-15
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 2:52 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 2:47 PM
Royall 26 Brookwood 23 Berlin 53 Mauston 6 Waupun 54 Adams-Friendship 6 Wautoma 35 Nekoosa 28 Ripon 42 Wisconsin Dells 34 Bangor 16 Ithaca 8 Cashton 49 New Lisbon 8 Hillsboro 53 Necedah 14 Reedsburg 47 Onalaska 14 La Crosse Logan 42 Tomah 21 […]
