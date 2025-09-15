Election to fill assassinated Minnesota House member's seat will decide control of the chamber

Tuesday’s special legislative election in Minnesota will determine control of the state House. The seat was held by Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman until her assassination in June. Former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee, a Democrat, faces Republican real…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.