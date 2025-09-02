Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier recently said the U.S. census asked about citizenship status for 150 years before President Barack Obama. That’s False.
The U.S. Census included a citizenship question “for over 150 years” before the Obama administration.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 2, 2025 at 8:45 PM
The Badgers will be without QB Billy Edwards this week – The Packers return to the practice field tomorrow, getting ready for Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions – The Brewers get their first day off today in nearly […]
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 6:50 PM
October 7 – Village Capital vs Galbrecht
3rd Annual Dirty Turtle Golf Outing Taking Place this Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 5:09 PM
The 3rd Annual Dirty Turtle Golf Outing ? Saturday, September 6, 2025 | ? Hiawatha Golf Course – Tomah, WI ? Benefiting the Russell Dillin Memorial Fund ? We’re looking for: – Raffle basket donations – Silent auction items […]
Rural Wonewoc Youngster Steals Vehicle Before Crashing It
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 5:08 PM
Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department reports that on August 29, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle crash on the 1200-block of High Ave, in the City of […]
Davies, Harriet Helen Age 85 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Harriet Helen Davies, a cherished mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, went home to heaven to be with her Savior on August 27, 2025, at the age of 85. She was born on January 11, 1940, to the parents of Roy and Mildred […]
Friday August 29th Prep Football Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 3:33 PM
Sparta 35 Mauston 0 Hillsboro 27 Riverdale 8 Cashton 41 Independence/Gilmanton 13 Melrose-Mindoro 42 Necedah 0 Pardeeville 63 New Lisbon 6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 43 Ithaca 14 Bangor 40 Onalaska Luther 6 West Salem 37 Tomah 6 Valley Christian 25 […]
Juneau County Sheriff’s Report 9-2-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 2:03 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Several street takeovers around Milwaukee over the Labor Day weekend (MILWAUKEE) Several intersections in Milwaukee were the sites of street takeovers over the weekend. Officers responded to around 20 of them from Saturday through Sunday morning. […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 2, 2025 at 10:57 AM
The Packers are getting ready for their season opener against the Detroit Lions and newly acquired Micah Parsons joined them on the practice field on Monday. But Parsons may not be 100% as he gets ready for his Packers debut.
