Finding spring and summer fun muted by the threat of tick bites? There’s a reason Lyme disease worries are growing, but a vaccine might be on the horizon.
Here’s what we know about Pfizer’s Lyme disease vaccine
Source: Politifacts.com
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Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2026 at 7:38 PM
Baseball La Crosse Logan 15 Mauston 0 Poynette 10 Westfield 4 Pittsville 17 Hillsboro 0 De Soto 13 Brookwood 2 Cashton 13 Bangor 5 Tomah 3 Sparta 2 St. Mary’s Catholic 12 Ripon 4 Ripon 6 Howards Grove 4 Softball Bangor 6 Cashton 1 Tomah […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Milwaukee alderman declares candidacy for Wisconsin’s First District congressional seat though he lives in Fourth District (UNDATED) A Milwaukee alderman who doesn’t live in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District is running to […]
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Schmidtke, Larry J. Age 89 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2026 at 2:29 PM
Larry J. Schmidtke Sr., age 89, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Karen, and his children Peggy (Harold) Richards of Rockton, IL; Larry J. […]
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Miller, Edward “Eddie” Robert Michael Age 91 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2026 at 2:11 PM
Edward “Eddie” Robert Michael Miller, age 91, of Elroy, Wisconsin, was born on September 29, 1934, to George and Selma (Johnson) Miller. A lifelong resident of Elroy, Eddie was called to his heavenly home on April 23, 2026, at the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 27, 2026 at 12:51 PM
The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. The Packers went in with 8 selections and came out with six players after a pair of trades. – The Badgers didn’t have a single player drafted. You have to go back to 1978 the […]
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WRN Daily: Study shows racial disparities remain in Wisconsin corrections
by bhague@wrn.com on April 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new Wisconsin Policy Forum study finds Blacks remain overrepresented in Wisconsin’s prison population. “Cross Examination” is a comprehensive review of not just corrections but Wisconsin’s entire criminal justice system. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Rivers cleanup sets Guiness record (MILWAUKEE) An Earth Week cleanup on Milwaukee’s rivers sets a new Guiness record. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports more than 2,000 volunteers collected more than 100,000 pounds of waste on Saturday from locations on […]
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Hillsboro Softball Team Upsets Royall with Extra Inning Walk-Off
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2026 at 5:12 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers softball team earned a big walk-off upset victory over Royall Thursday night. It took a half hour lightning delay plus and extra inning for the big moment to happen for the Tigers. Hillsboro worked a scoreless top of […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin suing online prediction markets over alleged illegal sports gambling (UNDATED) Wisconsin is suing several online prediction markets, accusing them of illegally facilitating sports betting in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul says […]
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