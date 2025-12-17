Fellow Wisconsin judge 'shocked' by Hannah Dugan's response to immigration officers
A colleague of the Milwaukee judge accused of helping an immigrant evade arrest is testifying at her criminal trial that she was shocked by her fellow judge’s behavior. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Kristela Cervera testified on Tuesday that, “Judges shouldn’t…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Case to proceed against two defendants in 2020 false electors scheme (MADISON) The criminal case against two of three men charged in Wisconsin’s 2020 false electors’ scheme will proceed. The charges stem from a meeting at the Capitol on […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2025 at 12:02 PM
Green Bay Packers RB Marshawn Lloyd has run into more tough injury luck and will likely not see his return to the team this season – Who picks up the slack for the injured Micah Parsons?
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Green Bay Packers returned to the practice field on Tuesday as they start preparing for Saturday night’s game at Chicago – More tough luck injury news for Packers RB Marshawn Lloyd and it likely means his return won’t happen […]
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Monday 12/15
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2025 at 3:53 PM
Onalaska 55 Hillsboro 23 Mount Horeb 57 Reedsburg 31 Almond-Bancroft 54 Adams-Friendship 51 Pardeeville 63 Berlin 25 Princeton/Green Lake 60 Wautoma 19
Hillsboro Fights in Opening Half Before Onalaska Girls Seizes Control
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2025 at 3:52 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers Girls basketball team out played a much bigger school in Onalaska for the first 18minutes of their non-conference game playing even with Onalaska to a 12-12 halftime tie. The 2nd half was controlled by the Hilltoppers […]
Juneau County Jail Roster 12-16
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2025 at 3:07 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former Milwaukee area school principal sentenced to prison for fatal drunk driving crash (WEST BEND) A former Milwaukee area school principal involved in a fatal drunk driving crash is going to prison. Rebecca Salomon crashed into another car after […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 16, 2025 at 12:05 PM
FBI director Patel faces criticism after Wisconsinite released amid Brown University investigation (PROVIDENCE, RI) FBI Director Kash Patel faces criticism after a Wisconsin man was detained and released in connection with the Brown University […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 16, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The Packers have now lost two key defenders to injury in the past month. — With the loss of Micah Parsons, where will the pass rush pressure come from?
