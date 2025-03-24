Feds seek to block release of ex-Minnesota lawmaker accused of soliciting minor for prostitution
Federal prosecutors are trying to block the release of a former Minnesota state senator who resigned after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution. They allege Justin Eichorn tried to obstruct the FBI’s investigation from jail and lied…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by bhague@wrn.com on March 24, 2025 at 8:31 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Bipartisan proposal aims at improving parking structure safety in Wisconsin (MADISON) Legislation to improve parking structure safety in Wisconsin. A bipartisan bill introduced by Milwaukee Democratic State Representative Darrin Madison would […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 24, 2025 at 11:14 AM
The Badgers are champions of women’s hockey, while Badgers men’s basketball falls in NCAA tournament.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Vos: Assembly Democrats’ Economic Bill of Rights ‘not really serious’ (MADISON) Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly are again proposing an Economic Bill of Rights, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the resolution’s authors […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 21, 2025 at 8:34 AM
Assembly passes number of bills related to transgender issues (MADISON) The Wisconsin State Assembly passes a number of Republican-authored bills related to transgender issues. Two bills, both authored by Oconomowoc Representative Barbara Dittrich, […]
-
SBC Girls All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:52 PM
Name School #No. Height 1st Team Anna Fronk Bangor 3 5’7″ Aubrey Langrehr Bangor 1 5’8″ […]
-
Shie, Edwin “Eddie” Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:36 PM
Edwin “Eddie” Shie, age 90, of Tomah, WI, passed away at Serenity House in Tomah on Wednesday March 19th, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, 11:00 A.M. at the St. Michael the Archangel […]
-
Sheriff Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:16 PM
-
Mile Bluff Hosts Successful Open House at New Gateway Center in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 6:59 PM
On Saturday, March 15, Mile Bluff Medical Center welcomed the community to an exciting open house event at its brand-new Mile Bluff Gateway Center in Mauston. The Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building, has been completely […]
