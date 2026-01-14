Fear and anger spread after another immigration shooting in Minneapolis
A federal officer has shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle. The shooting is further heightening the sense of fear and anger radiating across the city a week after an…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
No Human Fatalities in Lyndon Township House Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 8:41 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/13
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 3:49 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 60 Necedah 41 (Malekai Simpson 22points to lead Hillsboro, Luke Murphy 14 to lead Necedah) New Lisbon 49 Cashton 45 Bangor 73 Wonewoc-Center 64 Mauston 76 Viroqua 57 (Jase Navis 30points) Nekoosa 56 Amherst 50 Westfield 76 […]
Royall Holds Off Fighting Brookwood Team in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 3:48 PM
The Royall Panther boys basketball team held off a feisty Brookwood Falcons basketball team Tuesday night 64-48. Royall could never pull away completely from the Falcons in the game. Dylan Velazquez led the Panthers with 22points while John […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-14-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 3:16 PM
ARREST OFFENSE REPORT 1-14-2026
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Arson fire at apartment building damages 80 units, displaces dozens (MILWAUKEE) Dozens of residents of a Milwaukee apartment building are displaced after an intentionally set fire Tuesday. The fire at the Hampton Gardens complex on the city’s […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 14, 2026 at 12:10 PM
The Packers are wrapping up exit interviews with the players as they head out and take a little time off before starting the process all over again — Packers tackle Zach Tom is searching for answers with regards to his constant […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 14, 2026 at 12:07 PM
John Blackwell’s buzzer beater gave the Badgers a 78-75 win at Minnesota last night. — Marquette fell to 1-6 in the Big East, falling at St. John’s 92-68. — The Bucks were throttled by Minnesota […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Appleton school district to ask for $15 million referendum (APPLETON) Appleton is the latest school district to ask its residents for more tax funding. W H B Y reports the school board on Monday night voted in favor of a 15 million dollar […]
Miller, Virgil Carl Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM
Virgil Carl Miller, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin peacefully passed away Friday, January 02, 2026 at home, with his family by his side. Virgil was born June 15, 1938, to Carl Frederick Miller and Alvina (Lubenau) Miller; He was raised in […]
