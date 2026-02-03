Father of 5-year-old detained in Minnesota disputes government assertion he abandoned the boy
The father of a 5-year-old boy detained by immigration officers in Texas denies abandoning his son. Adrian Conejo Arias is originally from Ecuador. He tells ABC News he loves his son, Liam, and disputes claims from the Department of Homeland…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 3, 2026 at 12:17 PM
The Patriots and Seahawks met with reporters on Monday night as on-site preparations for Super Bowl 60 get underway – The NFL’s Pro Bowl games are on tap tonight – The Packers made the hiring of defensive coordinator Jonathan […]
WRN Daily: Wisconsin Democrats Introduce Bill to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
by Sean Maloney on February 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Democrats are introducing legislation to legalize cannabis for adult use, arguing the state is lagging behind its neighbors and public opinion. Milwaukee Representative Darrin Madison framed the push as overdue, saying neighboring states […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin receives failing grad for tobacco control (UNDATED) Wisconsin receives failing grades for tobacco control. A new report from the American Lung Association shows that state tobacco control programs have just under $9 million in funding for […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man injured after exchange of gunfire with police (BROOKFIELD) A man is seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Brookfield over the weekend. Officers searching the scene of a multi-vehicle crash were fired on by a 31-year-old man […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 2, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The festivities for Super Bowl 60 get underway tonight – The NBA all-star reserves are out and included in the group if Wisconsin native and Atlanta guard Jalen Johnson – The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday – Former Badger hockey […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2026 at 6:04 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 57 Necedah 30 Bangor 68 New Lisbon 60 Brookwood 64 Cashton 47 Hillsboro 74 Wonewoc-Center 49 (Miles Ravenscroft 32points and went over the 1,000point milestone for Hillsboro) Tomah 99 La Crosse Logan 78 (Quinn Gerke set new […]
Final 18 Minutes Doom Lady Golden Eagles Upset Bid Vs Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2026 at 6:03 PM
Mauston headed to Wisconsin Dells Friday night to take on the Lady Chiefs. In a very competitive and close first half the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and battled back and forth with Mauston trailing by 4 at the half 37-33. The Chiefs came out […]
Royall Boys Use Big 2nd Half to Blitz Past Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2026 at 6:02 PM
The Royall Panthers used a strong 2nd half to pull away from Necedah Friday night winning 57-30 in Boys Scenic Bluffs Basketball action. Necedah hung around in the first half and cut the lead to 7 early in the 2nd half but from there Royall […]
WRN Daily: AG Kaul backs Minnesota lawsuit to end increased ICE presence in Minneapolis
by Raymond Neupert on February 2, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is supporting Minnesota’s attempts to end enhanced ICE enforcement in Minneapolis. Kaul joined a number of Democratic attorneys general in filing a brief in support of the state’s legal efforts to […]
