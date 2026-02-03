Every Homeland Security officer in Minneapolis is now being issued a body-worn camera, Noem says

The secretary of Homeland Security is requiring that all the department’s officers on the ground in Minneapolis wear body cameras. Secretary Kristi Noem made the announcement Monday on the social media platform X. Minneapolis has been the site of intense…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.