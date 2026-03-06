Families with missing loved ones like Nancy Guthrie face ambiguous loss. It freezes grief

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, remains missing after nearly 40 days in Arizona. In neighboring New Mexico, Lynette Pino says she has something in common: Her son remains missing nearly 18 years after leaving home to visit…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.