Experts say the divide between Minnesota and federal authorities is unprecedented
A new Minnesota website lays out evidence to counter what state officials have called federal misinformation after immigration officials fatally shot two residents during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Experts say Monday that Minnesota is taking unprecedented steps and that…
Tomah Structure Fire at 621 East Clifton Street – No Injuries Reported
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 8:52 PM
Tomah, WI — 01/25/2026— At approximately 2:19 PM today, the Tomah Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 621 East Clifton Street. Upon arrival, crews found the structure heavily involved. The occupants who reside at […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-26-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 8:49 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin leaving to become Columbia University president (MADISON) UW-Madison’s chancellor is leaving at of the academic year. Jennifer Mnookin will become the next president of Columbia University in New York […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 26, 2026 at 5:39 PM
Super Bowl 60 is set with the Patriots and Seahawks advancing from the AFC and NFC Championship games – The Packers have their new defensive coordinator – Mike McCarthy has agreed to be the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers […]
Hillsboro Residents Involved in Weekend Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 5:28 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at approximately 7:15 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 131, near West River Road, rural Viola, WI, […]
Heitman, Don (Donnie) Age 64
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 5:20 PM
With heavy hearts, we share the passing of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Don (Donnie) Heitman, whose life was rooted in family, hard work, and a deep love of the land. Don passed away on December 10, 2025. A celebration of life […]
Marin, Carol Ann Draudt Age 88
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 5:18 PM
Carol Ann Draudt Marin was born September 10, 1937, and departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior. Carol was a devoted mother, grandma honey, and great grandma honey. Carol cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Douglas Russell on January 26, 2026 at 5:07 PM
Packers have a new defensive coordinator Super Bowl is set
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on January 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Man shot and killed by federal agents was Wisconsin native (GREEN BAY) The man shot and killed Saturday by federal agents grew up in Wisconsin. Alex Jeffrey Pretti, the 37-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital was a 2006 […]
