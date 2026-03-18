Even as the Trump administration has changed vaccine recommendations, major insurance companies have largely continued to cover vaccines the U.S. government previously recommended. A recent court ruling hasn’t altered that.

How court ruling on vaccine policy affects insurance
Source: Politifacts.com



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