Era of political violence means higher costs for candidate security, a new report says
A new report says security spending for congressional and presidential campaigns has jumped fivefold over the past decade as an increasingly hostile political environment has led to escalating threats against public officials. Federal political committees spent $40 million on expenses…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 8, 2026 at 8:52 PM
The Brewers were blanked by the the Red Sox at Fenway this afternoon, losing their first series of the season. – Former Brewers manager Davey Lopes passed away today at the age of 80 – The Bucks are at Detroit to […]
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Local Spring Election Results 2026
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 5:34 PM
Necedah School Referendum No 767 Yes 614 Reedsburg School Referendum Yes 58% No 42% Weston School District School Referendum Yes 400 No 343 Wisconsin Dells School District Referendum No defeated Yes Juneau County Contested […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Liberal judge Chris Taylor defeats conservative judge Maria Lazar in Wisconsin Supreme Court election (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Supreme Court will add another liberal justice. By a 60-percent to 40-percent margin, Dane County Appeals Court Judge […]
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New Lisbon Rockets Shine at Royall Early Bird Invitational
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 4:21 PM
The New Lisbon Track & Field teams turned in an outstanding performance at the Royall Early Bird Invitational, with both squads finishing near the top in the team standings and several athletes earning podium finishes. The girls team […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4-8
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 4:21 PM
Baseball Royall 3 Cashton 1 Wisconsin Dells 24 Mauston 0 Berlin 7 Nekoosa 5 Wautoma 5 Ripon 3 Adams-Friendship 6 Westfield 2 Kickapoo 6 Wonewoc-Center 4 Hillsboro 21 La Farge 3 Brookwood 5 Onalaska Luther 2 Weston 3 North Crawford 2 Lodi 16 Tomah 4 […]
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Pitching & Defense Lead Royall To Opening Season Baseball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 4:19 PM
The Royall Panther baseball team opened up their 2026 season with a 3-1 SBC victory over Cashton Tuesday night. It was a pitching duel to start the game between Royall’s Trey Wildes and Cashtons Drew Butzler. Wildes went 5 […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Regents fire Rothman (MADISON) Jay Rothman is fired as President of the Universities of Wisconsin. The Board of Regents vote came Tuesday afternoon following a half hour closed session and a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost. Bogost said […]
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WRN Daily: Regents Fire Rothman
by bhague@wrn.com on April 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Jay Rothman is fired as President of the Universities of Wisconsin. The Board of Regents vote came Tuesday afternoon following a half hour closed session and a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost: There were no other comments. The vote […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 8, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers fell to the Red Sox 3-2 in Boston on Tuesday night – With four games left, the Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets 96-90 and face Detroit tonight – The Badgers lose another starter to the transfer portal – The field is set […]
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