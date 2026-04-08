Republican fears grow as Democrats keep notching election victories ahead of midterms

Republicans are facing setbacks in recent elections, with Democrats winning races in Wisconsin and Georgia. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor, admits that Republicans “got our butts kicked.” Democrats won a campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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