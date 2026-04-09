WRN Daily: ‘We got our butts kicked” – Tiffany reacts to state Supreme Court loss

Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is downplaying the significance of Democrats’ decisive win in Wisconsin’s closely watched Supreme Court election, saying Republicans are already turning their attention to the November general election. Liberal Judge Chris Taylor won roughly 60 percent of the statewide vote Tuesday, a result that has sparked frustration within Republican circles […] Source: WRN.com







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