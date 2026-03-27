Electric bikes can be fast and dangerous. Here's how to stay safe

As electric-bike usage has risen, so have e-bike injuries, and regulations in cities and states throughout the country are rapidly changing. Federal law classifies most e-bikes as nonmotorized vehicles, but many states have adopted stricter rules and a three-tier system…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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