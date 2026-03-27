Electric bikes can be fast and dangerous. Here's how to stay safe
As electric-bike usage has risen, so have e-bike injuries, and regulations in cities and states throughout the country are rapidly changing. Federal law classifies most e-bikes as nonmotorized vehicles, but many states have adopted stricter rules and a three-tier system…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Weittenhiller, Cleda Zoe Age 102 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 7:40 PM
Cleda Zoe Mortimer Weittenhiller passed into the loving arms of our Lord on December 18, 2025 at the Crestview Assisted Living in New Lisbon, WI surrounded by family. She was 102 years old. Born on August 11, 1923 to Ethel and Elmer Mortimer in […]
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Meistad, Geraldine C. Age 84 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 7:28 PM
Geraldine C. Meistad, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. A celebration of life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Mill in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Geraldine was born on December 25, 1940, […]
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Diethman, Edward John “Corncob” Age 93 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 7:22 PM
Edward John “Corncob” Diethman, age 93, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at […]
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Fiegel, Ronald C. Age 80 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 7:11 PM
Ronald C. Fiegel, age 80, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23, 2026. A celebration of life will be held at the V.F.W. Hall in Adams, WI on Thursday, April 2, 2026, beginning at12:30 p.m. with a service […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man faces multiple charges in connection to shots fired around Waukesha County (WAUKESHA) A man faces several felony charges in connection to shooting incidents around Waukesha County. Charges against 31-year-old Joseph Fliss include first-degree […]
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Local Softball Scores from Thursday 3-26
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 4:12 PM
New Lisbon 22 Mauston 5 Hillsboro 11 Kickapoo 1 (Aubiryn Herritz WP 5IP 4H 1R 5BB 9K, 3×3 4RBI’s at the Plate) Necedah 12 La Farge 2 (Sofia DelConte 2×4 Dobule 3RBI’s, Marin Playman WP) Royall 24 Viroqua 16 Waunakee 7 […]
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New Lisbon Softball Opens Up season with Victory Over Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 4:11 PM
The New Lisbon softball team won their first game of the season 22-5 over Mauston Thursday night. New Lisbon scored the first 3 runs of the game capped off by an RBI triple by Olivia Bunker. Mauston answered back with 4 runs in the […]
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WRN Daily: Third round of “No Kings” rallies set for Saturday
by bhague@wrn.com on March 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Another round of “No Kings” rallies will take place around Wisconsin and the nation on Saturday. With widespread disapproval over his undeclared war in Iran and rising gasoline prices, a new Fox News Poll shows just 22 percent of […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
NaturePak worker says conditions inside plant where two were killed were unsafe (JANESVILLE) A worker inside the Janesville facility where two people were fatally injured blames poor engineering and a lack or proper safety mechanisms. On February […]
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