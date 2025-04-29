Donald Trump – President Donald Trump says Kilmar Abrego Garcia has “‘MS-13’ on his knuckles.” Pants on Fire!
Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia “had ‘MS-13’ on his knuckles tattooed. … He had ‘MS’ as clear as you can be. Not ‘interpreted.’”
Source: Politifacts.com
City of Mauston Looking for Individuals to Serve on Planning Commission Tourism Board
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2025 at 4:48 PM
The City of Mauston is seeking enthusiastic, community-minded individuals to serve on the Plan Commission and the Greater Mauston Tourism Association (GMTA) Board. Plan Commission We’re looking for three Mauston residents who are not currently […]
Tomah Hires Interim Public Works & Utilities Director
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2025 at 4:47 PM
The City of Tomah has appointed the President of Town and Country Engineering to serve as Interim Director of Public Works and Utilities beginning 2 May 2025. Town and Country Engineering is a firm that has been contracted by the City to serve […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man who drove wrong way past VP motorcade on interstate sentenced to probation (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man accused of driving the wrong way toward a vice-presidential motorcade last fall reaches a plea deal. Wayne Wacker was sentenced to two years […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 29, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Bucks play a win-or-go home game five tonight in Indianapolis. And they’ll do it without Damian Lillard, who suffered a torn left achilles tendon. – The Brewers open a 3-game series in Chicago against the White […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
UW-Madison international students get their visas back (MADISON) Visa status is restored for UW Madison students and alumni. A total of 27 international students and alumni with visas through the federal Student Visitor and Exchange Program had […]
Heitman, Robert Richard Age 91 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on April 28, 2025 at 9:53 PM
Robert Richard Heitman, age 91, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Reactions to arrest of Milwaukee County judge (MILWAUKEE) Local elected officials reacted to the Friday morning arrest of Milwaukee County Court Judge Hannah Dugan by federal agents. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the arrest sends a chilling […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/24
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:15 PM
Baseball Mauston 2 Westfield 1 Royall 8 Hillsboro 0 Brookwood 12 Wonewoc-Center 0 Bangor 8 Cashton 2 Necedah 12 New Lisbon 11 Weston 21 La Farge 0 Nekoosa 2 Wautoma 1 Reedsburg 2 Madison Edgewood 0 Wisconsin Dells 11 Adams-Friendship 1 Onalaska 9 […]
Royall Baseball Blanks Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:15 PM
The Royall Panthers baseball team kept their winning ways going with an 8-0 victory over the Hillsboro Tigers. Trey Wildes picked up the win on the mound pitching 6 scoreless innings giving up no runs on 4hits walking 2 and striking out […]
