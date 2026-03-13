Wisconsin legislator pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in feud over Hispanic resolutions

A Wisconsin legislator has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection with a bitter feud with her caucus over resolutions honoring Hispanics. Online court records show Democratic state Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez entered the plea Friday in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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