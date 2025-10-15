DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said a video shows a “burglary arrest Chicago Police made over a year ago.” It doesn’t; it shows Oct. 10 ICE activity in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
A video shows a “burglary arrest Chicago Police made over a year ago.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Tomah Health Offers November Childbirth, Breastfeeding Education Classes
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 7:58 PM
Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class for expecting parents Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The hospital-recommended course focuses on planning for the birth experience with information on labor, birth, massage, relaxation, and […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/14
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 3:01 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Necedah 3 New Lisbon 0 Cashton 3 Hillsboro 1 Brookwood 3 Bangor 1 (Ava Gruen 5kills 18assist for Brookwood) Reedsburg 3 Monona Grove 0 (Allyson McClure going over 500kills in the match for Reedsburg) […]
Royall Volleyball Clinches Share of SBC Crown
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM
The Royall Panthers clinched no worse than a share of the Scenic Bluffs Volleyball Conference championship Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Wonewoc-Center. Royall won the sets 25-20, 25-22, and 25-20. Royall got a game high 15kills from […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-15-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 2:02 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Contentious Assembly debate over Epstein files amendment (MADISON) Tuesday was a busy day in the Wisconsin Legislature with lawmakers on the floor of the state Senate and the Assembly, where debate grew heated over a Democratic amendment that would […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 15, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Packers may have dodged a bullet with edge rusher Lucas Van Ess – Will the Packers find ways to get the ball to their first round pick, Matthew Golden.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 15, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers fell behind in the NLCS 2-games to none after falling to the Dodgers 5-1 – The Packers return to the practice field today and start preparing for their trip to Arizona on Sunday – The Bucks wrapped up the preseason with a […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Senate passes bills in first floor session since July (MADISON) The Wisconsin state Senate was on the floor Tuesday. Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said Republicans have failed to address the needs of families, with the chamber meeting […]
PBS To Air Documentary on Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2025 at 4:26 PM
A PBS documentary called Rails to trails will begin airing online beginning Wednesday. It will first air on TV on PBS Wisconsin channel Sunday at 8pm. The documentary will feature the Elroy-Sparta bike trail and be narrated by well-known […]
