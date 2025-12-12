DHS reiterates recommendations for newborn hepatitis B vaccinations

Despite a change from a federal advisory panel, Wisconsin health officials recommend all newborns should be vaccinated against hepatitis B. “DHS continues to recommend that all newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth, and then go on to complete the standard three dose series within the first 18 months of life,” said […] Source: WRN.com







