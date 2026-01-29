Democrats, White House narrow in on tentative spending deal that would avert government shutdown

Democrats and the White House are narrowing in on a spending deal that could avert a partial government shutdown as they negotiate new restrictions for President Donald Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement. As the country reels from the deaths of…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.