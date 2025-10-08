Democrats want to extend enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and roll back Medicaid cuts. Neither provision would give health care to immigrants in the country illegally or fund “free abortions,” as Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said.
Democrats shut down the government because they want “health care for illegal aliens and funding for free abortions.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 8, 2025 at 5:50 PM
The Brewers shoot for a sweep of the rival Cubs in the NLDS this afternoon at Wrigley Field – The Packers returned to work today, preparing for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
Town of Kildare Board Meeting Agenda 10-8
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-8-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 2:11 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Protests surround AI data center project in Ozaukee County (PORT WASHINGTON) There’s opposition to a proposed AI data center in Ozaukee County. Area residents protested inside and outside the Port Washington common council meeting Tuesday […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 8, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers look to sweep the Cubs in the National League Divisional Series with game 3 set for Wrigley Field this afternoon – The Packers return to the practice field this afternoon and face the Bengals on Sunday – Wisconsin basketball […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 8, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers defense is hoping to continue Cincinnati’s turnover miseries on Sunday.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 8, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Kaul not running for governor, seeking third term as AG (MADISON) Wisconsin’s attorney general won’t be running for governor. Democrat Josh Kaul’s Tuesday announcement that he’ll seek a third term as AG ends weeks of […]
Mauston Volleyball Architects Pair of Wins in Spring Green
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 4:09 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles volleyball team moved to 15-7 on their season by defeating Darlington and River Valley both 2-1 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. Mauston defeated River Valley 25-21, 22-25, and 15-10. Rylea Mehne had 18assists, while […]
Man Who Harasses Law Enforcement Nationwide, Convicted of Fifteen Counts
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Related to Harassing Monroe County Law Enforcement This week, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on October 03, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 52 year old, Jacob T. Sell, of fifteen charges, those charges […]
