Democrats say Republicans want $1 billion in taxpayer money for Trump’s ballroom. A bill proposes $1 billion for security upgrades for a project that includes the ballroom. Separating security from non-security elements is tricky.
Republicans “want you to pay $1 Billion for a ballroom.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Former Pewaukee school bus driver found guilty of child sexual assault (WAUKESHA) A verdict is reached in the trial of a former Pewaukee school bus driver accused of child sexual assault. A Waukesha County jury deliberated for five hours Thursday […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin DHS credits new EMS training in reducing overdose deaths (UNDATED) Wisconsin health officials say new training for first responders is helping drive a sharp drop in overdose deaths statewide. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services […]
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Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on May 8, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The NFL plans to release its schedule next week – The Steelers are expected to sign Aaron Rodgers for the upcoming season – The Brewers open a 3-game weekend series against the New York Yankees at Am Fam Field tonight – The kickoff […]
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Allman, Christina Ann Of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 4:14 PM
Christina (Teeter) Ann Allman (Collins) passed on May 4th 2026 at the end of a camping trip with her fiance Kenneth Vorwald and friends. There will be a celebration of life May 9th 2026 at 5 o’clock somewhere in Adams WI noon to 5pm, friends […]
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Tomah Juvenile Killed in Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 4:01 PM
A 14-year-old from Tomah has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night. At approximately 9:45pm on 5/1/2026, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on County Hwy O, in the […]
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MBMC Mauston Will Host Blood Drive May 13-14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 3:58 PM
Donating blood saves lives—please consider giving at the upcoming blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but […]
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WRN Daily: Motorists Need To Be On Alert For Deer
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Drivers across Wisconsin are being urged to stay alert as deer activity increases in late spring and early summer, bringing a rise in crashes. May and June are especially active as deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Motorists need to be on alert for deer (UNDATED) Stay alert on the road as deer crashes spike in late spring and early summer. May and June bring increased activity as deer seek places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers. State […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 7, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks introduced their new head coach, Taylor Jenkins at a news conference on Wednesday. — Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem said the team will also have a decision on the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team by […]
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