Was the Voting Rights Act created because Democrats established racist gerrymanders, as Rep. Byron Donalds said? No. The law targeted a range of discriminatory practices for voting such as literacy tests, poll taxes and violence.
Congress passed the 1965 Voting Rights Act because “the Democrat party at the time, especially in the South, were racially gerrymandering districts to disenfranchise Black voters.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Miller, Rae Ann Age 64 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2026 at 7:13 PM
Rae Ann Miller, age 64, of Mauston, WI, passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2026 surrounded by her loving family and friends at Emplify-Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She was born on September 20th, 1961 in Adams, WI and spent […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Former Pewaukee school bus driver found guilty of child sexual assault (WAUKESHA) A verdict is reached in the trial of a former Pewaukee school bus driver accused of child sexual assault. A Waukesha County jury deliberated for five hours Thursday […]
-
New Lisbon Track & Field Excels at the Tiger Invitational
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2026 at 4:49 PM
The Rockets had a huge night at the Tiger Invitational in Hillsboro, highlighted by numerous top-3 finishes and strong team performances throughout the meet. Boys Highlights: Jamesen Pfaff – ? 1st in the 100m, ? 1st in Long […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/7
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2026 at 4:48 PM
Baseball Royall 16 Wonewoc-Center 3 (Jett Bender WP and 3×3 at the plate) Adams-Friendship 16 Mauston 3 (Eli Rader 2run homerun for Mauston) Wautoma 1 Berlin 0 Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 0 Bangor 15 New Lisbon/Necedah 1 Cashton defeated […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin DHS credits new EMS training in reducing overdose deaths (UNDATED) Wisconsin health officials say new training for first responders is helping drive a sharp drop in overdose deaths statewide. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on May 8, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The NFL plans to release its schedule next week – The Steelers are expected to sign Aaron Rodgers for the upcoming season – The Brewers open a 3-game weekend series against the New York Yankees at Am Fam Field tonight – The kickoff […]
-
Allman, Christina Ann Of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 4:14 PM
Christina (Teeter) Ann Allman (Collins) passed on May 4th 2026 at the end of a camping trip with her fiance Kenneth Vorwald and friends. There will be a celebration of life May 9th 2026 at 5 o’clock somewhere in Adams WI noon to 5pm, friends […]
-
Tomah Juvenile Killed in Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 4:01 PM
A 14-year-old from Tomah has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night. At approximately 9:45pm on 5/1/2026, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on County Hwy O, in the […]
-
MBMC Mauston Will Host Blood Drive May 13-14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 3:58 PM
Donating blood saves lives—please consider giving at the upcoming blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.