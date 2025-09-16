Democrat Xp Lee wins Minnesota House special election to fill assassinated legislator’s seat and preserve tie in chamber
Democrat Xp Lee wins Minnesota House special election to fill assassinated legislator’s seat and preserve tie in chamber.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Schneeweis Sr., John A. Age 94 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 4:14 PM
John A. Schneeweis Sr., age 94 of New Lisbon, passed away on September 13, 2025, in New Lisbon, WI. With the help of hospice were able to fulfill his wishes, surrounding with family by his side. He was the son of Edward H. and Mary (Treml) […]
-
Barthel, Sandra Alma Age 78 of Portage
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 4:09 PM
Sandra Alma Barthel, age 78, of Portage, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran […]
-
McDonald, Carol Jane Age 93 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 4:04 PM
Carol Jane McDonald, age 93, passed away peacefully early on September 14, 2025, at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born August 4, 1932, to Augusta “Gussie” Lily Spors and Hugh James McDonald in Mauston, Wisconsin. […]
-
Mile Bluff Medical Center Honors Service Milestones
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 3:29 PM
It takes a dedicated team to help Mile Bluff Medical Center fulfill its mission. Each year, the organization recognizes members for their milestone years of commitment and service, and this September, the organization proudly recognized 98 staff […]
-
Box Truck vs Truck Loader Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 4:40 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle crash on County Road A, near West Lima, rural La Farge, WI, in the Town […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-16-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 2:02 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man threatening violence upon others, himself surrenders after Sunday standoff (BUTLER) A weekend standoff in Waukesha County. Police in the Village of Butler responded to a Sunday evening call about a man making violent threats toward others […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The latest on the Green Bay Packers as they returned to work on Monday, having had the weekend off.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers resume action tonight at home against the Angels. Their magic number to clinch the Central remains at 8 after the Cubs blanked the Pirates 4-0. — The Packers returned to work on Monday after taking the weekend […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.