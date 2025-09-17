Democrat Francesca Hong promises to be 'wild card' in Wisconsin governor's race
A Democratic state lawmaker who is promising to be a “wild card” is joining Wisconsin’s open race for governor. Democratic state Rep. Francesca Hong, who joined the race Wednesday, says she will focus on a progressive agenda to benefit the…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Six children found in storage unit (MILWAUKEE) Six children are found locked in a storage unit in Milwaukee. Police found the kids, ranging in age from 2 months to 9 years, locked in the unit at a storage facility on the city’s north side […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Packers start preparing today for Sunday’s road game at Cleveland – wideout Christian Watson is drawing closer to returning to the Packers roster – rookie Anthony Belton is off to a good start after filling in at right tackle […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 17, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers opened their series with the Angels, pulling out a dominating 9-2 win and dropping their Magic Number to 7 to clinch the NL Central – Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed underwent surgery yesterday – Green Bay native Cordell […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
St. Lous grocery chain to buy Festival Foods (DEPERE) A Wisconsin supermarket chain will have new ownership. The latest consolidation in the industry will have St. Louis based Schnucks Markets buying 100% of the shares of DePere based Skogen’s […]
Schneeweis Sr., John A. Age 94 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 4:14 PM
John A. Schneeweis Sr., age 94 of New Lisbon, passed away on September 13, 2025, in New Lisbon, WI. With the help of hospice were able to fulfill his wishes, surrounding with family by his side. He was the son of Edward H. and Mary (Treml) […]
Barthel, Sandra Alma Age 78 of Portage
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 4:09 PM
Sandra Alma Barthel, age 78, of Portage, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Hamilton Park Place in Portage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran […]
McDonald, Carol Jane Age 93 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 4:04 PM
Carol Jane McDonald, age 93, passed away peacefully early on September 14, 2025, at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born August 4, 1932, to Augusta “Gussie” Lily Spors and Hugh James McDonald in Mauston, Wisconsin. […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center Honors Service Milestones
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 3:29 PM
It takes a dedicated team to help Mile Bluff Medical Center fulfill its mission. Each year, the organization recognizes members for their milestone years of commitment and service, and this September, the organization proudly recognized 98 staff […]
Box Truck vs Truck Loader Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 4:40 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle crash on County Road A, near West Lima, rural La Farge, WI, in the Town […]
