Conservative Wisconsin appeals court judge Maria Lazar running for state Supreme Court
A conservative Wisconsin appeals court judge is running for an open seat on the battleground state’s Supreme Court. It is currently controlled 4-3 by liberals. Appeals Court Judge Maria Lazar becomes the first conservative to get into the race. Liberal…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 1, 2025 at 10:57 AM
The Packers were in the office on Tuesday, reviewing the film from Sunday’s tie with Dallas – The Packers defense was outstanding the first two weeks of the season, but they’ve dealt with a lack of pass pressure the last two weeks.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 1, 2025 at 10:52 AM
MLB’s Wildcard playoffs are underway, while the Brewers wait to see who they’ll meet in the divisional playoffs – The Packers are in their bye week, hoping to get healthy – Danny O’Neil is getting most of the first team […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Republican lawmakers take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana (MADISON) At the Capital, a group of Republican lawmakers are once again trying to pass a medical marijuana bill. Wausau assemblyman Pat Snyder says it’s important to get […]
Mauston Wins Both Matchup in Home Triangular
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball Team picked up two non-conference wins Monday night before their big conference matchup in the Dells on Thursday. Mauston was able to get by Tri-County 2-0 (25-22 & 25-17). Lilly Wilke and Bre Heller […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-30-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2025 at 2:19 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Teen charged in fatal shooting of his girlfriend (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee teen is charged in his girlfriend’s fatal shooting. 17-year-old Javier Smith is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and weapon possession after shooting and […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 30, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Packers are in their bye week this week, after their 40-40 tie in Dallas on Sunday night.
Faith Christian Church Celebrates Pastor Shirek Retirement & 40 Years
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:40 PM
This past Sunday marked a joyful milestone in the heart of the community, as Faith Christian Church celebrated its 40th anniversary and honored the retirement of their founding pastor, Paul Shirek, who has faithfully served God […]
UTV/ATV Burglary in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:39 PM
